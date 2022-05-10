NAVEUR-NAVAF attends the 13th Trans-Regional Seapower Symposium

221005-N-DK722-1006 VENICE (Oct. 5, 2022) U.S. Navy Adm. Stuart B. Munsch, center left, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and Allied Joint Forces Command Naples, meets with Nigerian Navy Vice Adm. Awwal Gambo, center right, Chief of Naval Staff of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, during the 13th Trans-Regional Seapower Symposium (TRSS), hosted by the Italian Navy. Held every Two years, TRSS provides a forum for international Naval leaders, organizations and agencies from more than 50 nations to discuss the latest developments in confronting maritime challenges. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd class Cameron C. Edy)

