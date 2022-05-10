221005-N-DK722-1004 VENICE (Oct. 5, 2022) U.S. Navy Adm. Stuart B. Munsch, center right, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and Allied Joint Forces Command Naples, meets with Nigerian Navy Vice Adm. Awwal Gambo, center left, Chief of Naval Staff of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, during the 13th Trans-Regional Seapower Symposium (TRSS), hosted by the Italian Navy. Held every Two years, TRSS provides a forum for international Naval leaders, organizations and agencies from more than 50 nations to discuss the latest developments in confronting maritime challenges. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd class Cameron C. Edy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.05.2022 Date Posted: 10.05.2022 15:35 Photo ID: 7451276 VIRIN: 221005-N-DK722-1004 Resolution: 5897x3511 Size: 1.54 MB Location: IT Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVEUR-NAVAF attends the 13th Trans-Regional Seapower Symposium [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Cameron Edy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.