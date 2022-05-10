Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVEUR-NAVAF attends the 13th Trans-Regional Seapower Symposium

    NAVEUR-NAVAF attends the 13th Trans-Regional Seapower Symposium

    ITALY

    10.05.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cameron Edy 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    221005-N-DK722-1004 VENICE (Oct. 5, 2022) U.S. Navy Adm. Stuart B. Munsch, center right, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and Allied Joint Forces Command Naples, meets with Nigerian Navy Vice Adm. Awwal Gambo, center left, Chief of Naval Staff of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, during the 13th Trans-Regional Seapower Symposium (TRSS), hosted by the Italian Navy. Held every Two years, TRSS provides a forum for international Naval leaders, organizations and agencies from more than 50 nations to discuss the latest developments in confronting maritime challenges. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd class Cameron C. Edy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2022
    international
    NAVEUR-NAVAF
    Italian Navy
    TRSS
    Trans-Regional Seapower Symposium

