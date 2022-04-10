U.S. Space Force Gen. John "Jay" Raymond, Chief of Space

Operations, signed “it’s great to be back!” in the U.S. Forces Japan headquarters sign-in book at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 4, 2022. During his visit, Raymond met with senior leaders, toured the base and met with Guardians assigned to the 374th Airlift Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.04.2022 Date Posted: 10.05.2022 04:40 Photo ID: 7450300 VIRIN: 221004-F-KS661-1004 Resolution: 7523x5015 Size: 44.77 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chief of Space Operations visits Yokota [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.