    Chief of Space Operations visits Yokota [Image 5 of 5]

    Chief of Space Operations visits Yokota

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    10.04.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Space Force Gen. John "Jay" Raymond, Chief of Space
    Operations, signed “it’s great to be back!” in the U.S. Forces Japan headquarters sign-in book at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 4, 2022. During his visit, Raymond met with senior leaders, toured the base and met with Guardians assigned to the 374th Airlift Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

    Date Taken: 10.04.2022
    Date Posted: 10.05.2022 04:40
    Photo ID: 7450300
    VIRIN: 221004-F-KS661-1004
    Resolution: 7523x5015
    Size: 44.77 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    This work, Chief of Space Operations visits Yokota [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS

    Yokota
    USSF
    USFJ
    UH-1N
    Gen. Raymond
    Space Force

