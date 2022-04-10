Chief of Space Operations visits Yokota

U.S. Space Force Gen. John "Jay" Raymond, Chief of Space

Operations, left, meets with U.S. Forces Japan officials at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 4, 2022. During his visit, Raymond met with senior leaders, toured the base and met with Guardians assigned to the 374th Airlift Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

