U.S. Space Force Gen. John "Jay" Raymond, Chief of Space

Operations, and wife Mollie Raymond pose for a photo outside of U.S. Forces Japan headquarters on Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 4, 2022. Raymond visited Yokota to meet with Guardians and Airmen to emphasize the importance of operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.04.2022 Date Posted: 10.05.2022 04:40 Photo ID: 7450298 VIRIN: 221004-F-KS661-1003 Resolution: 6123x4082 Size: 23.86 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chief of Space Operations visits Yokota [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.