221004-N-UB993-2005

Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea speaks with Chief Petty Officers assigned to.Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group (EODGRU) 1 during an all-hands call at Naval Amphibious Base Coronado, Oct. 4, 2022. Honea conducted his second fleet visit to answer questions and discuss his priorities of warfighting competency, professional and character development, and quality of life. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Anastasia McCarroll)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.04.2022 Date Posted: 10.05.2022 00:45 Photo ID: 7450049 VIRIN: 221004-N-UB993-2005 Resolution: 5590x3732 Size: 1.22 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea Visits San Diego [Image 13 of 13], by SCPO Anastasia McCarroll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.