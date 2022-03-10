Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea Visits San Diego [Image 5 of 13]

    Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea Visits San Diego

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2022

    Photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Anastasia McCarroll 

    Office of the Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy

    221003-N-UB993-1070
    SAN DIEGO (Oct. 3, 2022) Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea speaks with Sailors during an all-hands call at Naval Air Station North Island, Oct. 3, 2022. Honea conducted his second fleet visit to answer questions and discuss his priorities of warfighting competency, professional and character development, and quality of life. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Anastasia McCarroll)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea Visits San Diego [Image 13 of 13], by SCPO Anastasia McCarroll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    quality of life
    NavyReadiness
    warfighting competency
    professional and character development
    NavyTeam

