221003-N-UB993-2005

SAN DIEGO (Oct. 3, 2022) Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea speaks with Vice Admiral Kenneth Whitesell commander, Naval Air Forces/commander, Naval Air Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet during an office call at Naval Air Station North Island, Oct. 3, 2022. Honea conducted his second fleet visit to answer questions and discuss his priorities of warfighting competency, professional and character development, and quality of life. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Anastasia McCarroll)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.03.2022 Date Posted: 10.05.2022 00:45 Photo ID: 7450042 VIRIN: 221003-N-UB993-2005 Resolution: 5636x3763 Size: 1.23 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea Visits San Diego [Image 13 of 13], by SCPO Anastasia McCarroll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.