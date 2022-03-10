Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea Visits San Diego

221003-N-UB993-1042

SAN DIEGO (Oct. 3, 2022) Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea answers a question during an all-hands call at Naval Air Station North Island, Oct. 3, 2022. Honea conducted his second fleet visit to answer questions and discuss his priorities of warfighting competency, professional and character development, and quality of life. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Anastasia McCarroll)

