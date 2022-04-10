U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Dylan Zechman flies a drown on Pine Island, Florida, Oct. 4, 2022. The Coast Guard used drones post Hurricane Ian to conduct search and rescue operations in addition to damage assessments. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ian Gray.
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2022 19:55
|Photo ID:
|7449861
|VIRIN:
|221004-G-TR299-0235
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|30.34 MB
|Location:
|FORT MYERS, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard conducts search and rescue operations post Hurricane Ian landfall [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Ian Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
