Coast Guard conducts search and rescue operations post Hurricane Ian landfall

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Dylan Zechman flies a drown on Pine Island, Florida, Oct. 4, 2022. The Coast Guard used drones post Hurricane Ian to conduct search and rescue operations in addition to damage assessments. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ian Gray.

Date Taken: 10.04.2022
Location: FORT MYERS, FL, US