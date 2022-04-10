Coast Guard conducts search and rescue operations post Hurricane Ian landfall

U.S. Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer Chris Taylor and Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Owen assist a residence of Pine Island, Florida, Oct. 4, 2022. The strike forces transferred people in need to Florida’s mainland to seek shelter and resources. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ian Gray.

Date Taken: 10.04.2022
Location: FORT MYERS, FL, US