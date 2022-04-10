Coast Guard conducts search and rescue operations post Hurricane Ian landfall

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ian Gray 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Dylan Zechman flies a drown on Pine Island, Florida, Oct. 4, 2022. The Coast Guard used drones post Hurricane Ian to conduct search and rescue operations in addition to damage assessments. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ian Gray.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Florida
    Coast Guard
    Pine Island
    storm22
    Hurricane Ian
    CG Drones

