U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Dylan Zechman and Petty Officer 2nd Class Hunter Gaines conduct damage assessments post Hurricane Ian on Pine Island, Florida, Oct. 4, 2022. The National Strike Force team in Southwest Florida comprises members from the Pacific, Gulf, and Atlantic strike teams.
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2022 19:55
|Photo ID:
|7449862
|VIRIN:
|221004-G-TR299-0143
|Resolution:
|5504x8256
|Size:
|22.19 MB
|Location:
|FORT MYERS, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard conducts search and rescue operations post Hurricane Ian landfall [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Ian Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT