TORA! TORA! TORA! performs at the Red River Thunder airshow at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Oct. 1, 2022. The demonstration simulates the bombings and aerial flights at Pearl Harbor. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kayla Christenson)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2022 17:28
|Photo ID:
|7449719
|VIRIN:
|221001-F-OI201-2194
|Resolution:
|4094x2724
|Size:
|1.82 MB
|Location:
|ALTUS, OK, US
This work, Red River Thunder Open House and Airshow [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Kayla Christenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
