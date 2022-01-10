A Pitts S2B performs at the Red River Thunder airshow at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Oct. 1, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kayla Christenson)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2022 17:28
|Photo ID:
|7449713
|VIRIN:
|221001-F-OI201-1205
|Resolution:
|5504x8256
|Size:
|1.56 MB
|Location:
|ALTUS, OK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Red River Thunder Open House and Airshow [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Kayla Christenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
