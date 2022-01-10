Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red River Thunder Open House and Airshow [Image 4 of 5]

    Red River Thunder Open House and Airshow

    ALTUS, OK, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Kayla Christenson 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    TORA! TORA! TORA! performs at the Red River Thunder airshow at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Oct. 1, 2022. The demonstration simulates the bombings and aerial flights at Pearl Harbor. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kayla Christenson)

    AETC
    TORA TORA TORA
    Red River Thunder
    Altus airshow

