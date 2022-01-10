Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red River Thunder Open House and Airshow [Image 1 of 5]

    Red River Thunder Open House and Airshow

    ALTUS, OK, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Kayla Christenson 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    An F-16 Fighting Falcon performs during the Red River Thunder airshow at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Oct. 1, 2022. The Viper Demonstration Team includes an F-16 known as “Viper” flown by Capt. Aimee ‘Rebel’ Fiedler, supported by nine other Airmen on the team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kayla Christenson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red River Thunder Open House and Airshow [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Kayla Christenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-16
    AETC
    Viper Demonstration Team
    Red River Thunder
    Altus airshow

