An F-16 Fighting Falcon performs during the Red River Thunder airshow at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Oct. 1, 2022. The Viper Demonstration Team includes an F-16 known as “Viper” flown by Capt. Aimee ‘Rebel’ Fiedler, supported by nine other Airmen on the team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kayla Christenson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.01.2022 Date Posted: 10.04.2022 17:28 Photo ID: 7449709 VIRIN: 221001-F-OI201-1419 Resolution: 5106x3404 Size: 1.64 MB Location: ALTUS, OK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Red River Thunder Open House and Airshow [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Kayla Christenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.