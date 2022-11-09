Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    152nd CSSB hosts first annual best squad competition [Image 5 of 6]

    152nd CSSB hosts first annual best squad competition

    BROOKINGS, SD, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Austin Pearce 

    129th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. Braxton Farmen, 740th Transportation Company, South Dakota Army National Guard, assembles a weapon during the 152nd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion’s first annual Best Squad Competition at Dakota Nature Park in Brookings, S.D., Sept. 11, 2022. The competition challenged seven squads of soldiers from each of the 152nd's associated units mentally, physically and technically using multiple tasks focused on core-level soldier skills.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2022
    Date Posted: 10.04.2022 13:54
    Photo ID: 7449256
    VIRIN: 220911-Z-TW084-2019
    Resolution: 3547x4433
    Size: 2.91 MB
    Location: BROOKINGS, SD, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 152nd CSSB hosts first annual best squad competition [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Austin Pearce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    152nd CSSB hosts first annual best squad competition
    152nd CSSB hosts first annual best squad competition
    152nd CSSB hosts first annual best squad competition
    152nd CSSB hosts first annual best squad competition
    152nd CSSB hosts first annual best squad competition
    152nd CSSB hosts first annual best squad competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Best Warrior Competition
    Readiness
    Best Squad Competition
    CSSB
    Combat Sustainment Support Battalion
    152nd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT