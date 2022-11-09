152nd CSSB hosts first annual best squad competition

A squad of soldiers from the 730th Area Support Medical Company, South Dakota Army National Guard, prepare range cards during the 152nd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion’s first annual Best Squad Competition at Dakota Nature Park in Brookings, S.D., Sept. 11, 2022. The competition challenged seven squads of soldiers from each of the 152nd's associated units mentally, physically and technically using multiple tasks focused on core-level soldier skills.

