152nd CSSB hosts first annual best squad competition

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Keith Armstrong, Reserve Officer Training Corps, South Dakota State University, evaluates a squad of soldiers creating range cards during the 152nd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion’s first annual Best Squad Competition at Dakota Nature Park in Brookings, S.D., Sept. 11, 2022. The SDSU ROTC program sent a squad of cadets to compete as well as cadre to support the competition.

Date Taken: 09.11.2022
Location: BROOKINGS, SD, US
by SSG Oscar Valdez