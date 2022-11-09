152nd CSSB hosts first annual best squad competition

U.S. Army Spc. Mikaela Birath, 152nd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, South Dakota Army National Guard, performs medical first aid on a casualty during the 152nd’s first annual Best Squad Competition at Dakota Nature Park in Brookings, S.D., Sept. 11, 2022. The competition challenged seven squads of soldiers from each of the 152nd's associated units mentally, physically and technically using multiple tasks focused on core-level soldier skills.

