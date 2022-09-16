Members of Parachute Group Holland, and multiple veterans of the 82nd Airborne Division, lay flowers and a wreath in honor of the Division at the 82nd Memorial in Groesbeek, Netherlands, on September 16, 2022. The 82nd Airborne Division jumped onto the nearby Drop Zone "N" on September 17, 1944, as part of Operation Market Garden during World War II. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Catessa Palone)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.16.2022 Date Posted: 10.04.2022 12:24 Photo ID: 7449043 VIRIN: 220916-A-HK139-575 Resolution: 1826x1381 Size: 812.22 KB Location: NL Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Parachute Group Holland Honors 82nd ABN DIV [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Catessa Palone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.