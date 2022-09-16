Parachute Group Holland Honors 82nd ABN DIV

Members of Parachute Group Holland, and multiple veterans of the 82nd Airborne Division, jump from a C-47 Skytrain onto Drop Zone “N” in Groesbeek, Netherlands, on September 16, 2022. The jump was conducted in honor of the 82nd Airborne Division for their participation in Operation Market Garden during World War II. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Catessa Palone)
