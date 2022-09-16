Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Parachute Group Holland Honors 82nd ABN DIV [Image 3 of 10]

    Parachute Group Holland Honors 82nd ABN DIV

    NETHERLANDS

    09.16.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Catessa Palone 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    Members of Parachute Group Holland, and multiple veterans of the 82nd Airborne Division, jump from a C-47 Skytrain onto Drop Zone “N” in Groesbeek, Netherlands, on September 16, 2022. The jump was conducted in honor of the 82nd Airborne Division for their participation in Operation Market Garden during World War II. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Catessa Palone)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2022
