CNO Visits NAS Sigonella

221004-N-OX321-1454 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Oct. 4, 2022) Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday presides over a reenlistment ceremony for Yeoman 1st Class Tyler Perry and Chief Logistics Specialist Todd Lowe, both assigned to Commander, Task Force 67, during an awards ceremony held on Naval Air Station Sigonella, Oct. 4, 2022. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kegan E. Kay)

