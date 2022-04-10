CNO Visits NAS Sigonella

221004-N-OX321-1249 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Oct. 4, 2022) Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday and Mrs. Linda Gilday speak with command leadership and ombudsman during a roundtable held at the NAS Sigonella Ristorante Bella Etna galley, Oct. 4, 2022. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kegan E. Kay)

