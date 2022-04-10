Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNO Visits NAS Sigonella [Image 2 of 6]

    CNO Visits NAS Sigonella

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    10.04.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kegan Kay 

    Naval Air Station Sigonella

    221004-N-OX321-1249 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Oct. 4, 2022) Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday and Mrs. Linda Gilday speak with command leadership and ombudsman during a roundtable held at the NAS Sigonella Ristorante Bella Etna galley, Oct. 4, 2022. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kegan E. Kay)

    NAS Sigonella
    Naval Air Station Sigonella
    Chief of Naval Operations
    CNO
    US Navy
    Adm. Mike Gilday

