221004-N-OX321-1363 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Oct. 4, 2022) Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday presents Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Rome Lake, assigned to U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Sigonella, the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal during an awards ceremony held on Naval Air Station Sigonella, Oct. 4, 2022. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kegan E. Kay)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.04.2022 Date Posted: 10.04.2022 10:52 Photo ID: 7448873 VIRIN: 221004-N-OX321-1363 Resolution: 5407x3863 Size: 1.19 MB Location: SIGONELLA, IT Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CNO Visits NAS Sigonella [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Kegan Kay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.