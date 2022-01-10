21001-N-HG389-0014 SINGAPORE (Oct. 1, 2022) Military personnel from the United States and Canada, along with their family members, flex their strength with five-time International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation world champion, Mikey “Darth Rigatoni” Musumeci (middle). A New Jersey native, Musumeci thanked the attending U.S. Sailors and Marines for their sacrifice and service ahead of his inaugural Flyweight Submission Grappling World Title match under ONE Championship. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon Parker).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.01.2022 Date Posted: 10.03.2022 21:50 Photo ID: 7447840 VIRIN: 221001-N-HG389-0014 Resolution: 4341x3101 Size: 882.95 KB Location: SG Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, COMLOG WESTPAC at ONE Championship Fight Night [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Brandon Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.