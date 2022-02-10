Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COMLOG WESTPAC at ONE Championship Fight Night [Image 4 of 5]

    COMLOG WESTPAC at ONE Championship Fight Night

    SINGAPORE

    10.02.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Parker 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    21001-N-HG389-0026 SINGAPORE (Oct. 1, 2022) Singapore’s Child and Youth Program Military Youth of the Year, Arturo Adame, left, and U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Keith Anderson, right, meet with Mikey “Darth Rigatoni” Musumeci (middle) during ONE Championship’s inaugural Flyweight Submission Grappling World Title event. A New Jersey native, Musumeci thanked attending U.S. Sailors and military family members for their sacrifice and service. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon Parker).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2022
    Date Posted: 10.03.2022 21:50
    This work, COMLOG WESTPAC at ONE Championship Fight Night [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Brandon Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MMA
    COMLOG WESTPAC
    CLWP

