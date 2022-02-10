COMLOG WESTPAC at ONE Championship Fight Night

21001-N-HG389-0026 SINGAPORE (Oct. 1, 2022) Singapore’s Child and Youth Program Military Youth of the Year, Arturo Adame, left, and U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Keith Anderson, right, meet with Mikey “Darth Rigatoni” Musumeci (middle) during ONE Championship’s inaugural Flyweight Submission Grappling World Title event. A New Jersey native, Musumeci thanked attending U.S. Sailors and military family members for their sacrifice and service. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon Parker).

