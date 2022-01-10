21001-N-HG389-0001 SINGAPORE (Oct. 1, 2022) Military service members from the United States and Canada, along with their family members wish six-time MMA world champion, Angela ‘Unstoppable’ Lee (middle), good luck ahead of her Women’s Strawweight MMA title match under ONE Championship. A trilateral native of Singapore, the U.S. and Canada, Lee thanked attending military personnel for their service and sacrifice. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon Parker).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.01.2022 Date Posted: 10.03.2022 21:50 Photo ID: 7447838 VIRIN: 221001-N-HG389-0001 Resolution: 4517x3226 Size: 817.2 KB Location: SG Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, COMLOG WESTPAC at ONE Championship Fight Night [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Brandon Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.