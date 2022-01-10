21001-N-HG389-0001 SINGAPORE (Oct. 1, 2022) Military service members from the United States and Canada, along with their family members wish six-time MMA world champion, Angela ‘Unstoppable’ Lee (middle), good luck ahead of her Women’s Strawweight MMA title match under ONE Championship. A trilateral native of Singapore, the U.S. and Canada, Lee thanked attending military personnel for their service and sacrifice. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon Parker).
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2022 21:50
|Photo ID:
|7447838
|VIRIN:
|221001-N-HG389-0001
|Resolution:
|4517x3226
|Size:
|817.2 KB
|Location:
|SG
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, COMLOG WESTPAC at ONE Championship Fight Night [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Brandon Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
