    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    COMLOG WESTPAC at ONE Championship Fight Night [Image 5 of 5]

    COMLOG WESTPAC at ONE Championship Fight Night

    SINGAPORE

    10.01.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Parker 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    21001-N-HG389-0029 SINGAPORE (Oct. 1, 2022) U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Derrick Ingle, presents flowers and wishes good luck to six-time MMA world champion Angela “Unstoppable” Lee ahead of her Women’s Strawweight title bout under ONE Championship. A native of Singapore and the United States, Lee thanked all attending U.S. military personnel for their service and sacrifice. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon Parker)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COMLOG WESTPAC at ONE Championship Fight Night [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Brandon Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MMA
    COMLOG WESTPAC
    CLWP

