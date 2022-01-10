21001-N-HG389-0029 SINGAPORE (Oct. 1, 2022) U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Derrick Ingle, presents flowers and wishes good luck to six-time MMA world champion Angela “Unstoppable” Lee ahead of her Women’s Strawweight title bout under ONE Championship. A native of Singapore and the United States, Lee thanked all attending U.S. military personnel for their service and sacrifice. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon Parker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.01.2022 Date Posted: 10.03.2022 21:50 Photo ID: 7447842 VIRIN: 221001-N-HG389-0029 Resolution: 4427x3162 Size: 876.89 KB Location: SG Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, COMLOG WESTPAC at ONE Championship Fight Night [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Brandon Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.