21001-N-HG389-0029 SINGAPORE (Oct. 1, 2022) U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Derrick Ingle, presents flowers and wishes good luck to six-time MMA world champion Angela “Unstoppable” Lee ahead of her Women’s Strawweight title bout under ONE Championship. A native of Singapore and the United States, Lee thanked all attending U.S. military personnel for their service and sacrifice. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon Parker)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2022 21:50
|Photo ID:
|7447842
|VIRIN:
|221001-N-HG389-0029
|Resolution:
|4427x3162
|Size:
|876.89 KB
|Location:
|SG
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, COMLOG WESTPAC at ONE Championship Fight Night [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Brandon Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT