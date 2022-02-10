221002-N-SN516-1463 PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 2, 2022) U.S. Navy Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73) begin an underway replenishment with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Washington Chambers (T-AO 11). Decatur is currently operating with Nimitz Carrier Strike Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class David Negron)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2022 13:03
|Photo ID:
|7446952
|VIRIN:
|221002-N-SN516-1463
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|996.53 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Underway Replenishment [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 David Negron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
