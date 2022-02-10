Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Underway Replenishment [Image 5 of 5]

    Underway Replenishment

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    10.02.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class David Negron 

    USS DECATUR

    221002-N-SN516-1463 PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 2, 2022) U.S. Navy Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73) begin an underway replenishment with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Washington Chambers (T-AO 11). Decatur is currently operating with Nimitz Carrier Strike Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class David Negron)

