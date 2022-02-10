Security Reaction Force Bravo

221002-N-SN516-1381 PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 2, 2022) U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Tyrese Germain, from Jacksonville, Fla., participates in the final portion of the security reaction force basics course aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73). Decatur is currently operating with Nimitz Carrier Strike Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class David Negron)

