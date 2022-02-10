221002-N-SN516-1434 PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 2, 2022) U.S. Navy Gunner's Mate 3rd Class Rafael Moreno, from Cliffside Park, N.J., fires a line to the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Washington Chambers (T-AO 11) during an underway replenishment aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73). Decatur is currently operating with Nimitz Carrier Strike Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class David Negron)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.02.2022 Date Posted: 10.03.2022 13:03 Photo ID: 7446951 VIRIN: 221002-N-SN516-1434 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 805.37 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Underway Replenishment [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 David Negron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.