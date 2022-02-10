Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Security Reaction Force Bravo [Image 1 of 5]

    Security Reaction Force Bravo

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    10.02.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class David Negron 

    USS DECATUR

    221002-N-SN516-1079 PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 2, 2022) U.S. Navy Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 3rd Class Maegan Salazar, from Austin, Texas, participates in the final portion of the security reaction force basics course aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73). Decatur is currently operating with Nimitz Carrier Strike Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class David Negron)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2022
    Date Posted: 10.03.2022 13:03
    Photo ID: 7446948
    VIRIN: 221002-N-SN516-1079
    Resolution: 3011x4516
    Size: 729.81 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Security Reaction Force Bravo [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 David Negron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Security Reaction Force Bravo
    Security Reaction Force Bravo
    Security Reaction Force Bravo
    Underway Replenishment
    Underway Replenishment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Security Reaction Force
    Navy
    Destroyer
    Decatur
    DDG 73
    CSG11

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT