Maj. Gen. Derek France Immersion Tour

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Rebecca Kamau, 86th Medical Group public health technician, receives a coin from Maj. Gen. Derek France, Third Air Force commander, during an immersion tour at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 15, 2022. The tour provided Third Air Force leadership an opportunity to engage with Airmen and recognize them for their hard work. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Regan Spinner)

