    Maj. Gen. Derek France Immersion Tour [Image 2 of 5]

    Maj. Gen. Derek France Immersion Tour

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    09.27.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Regan Spinner 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Derek France, Third Air Force commander, and his spouse Amanda France, watch Airmen from the Hercules Innovation Lab demonstrate their 3D printing capabilities at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 27, 2022. France learned how the facility has saved the 86 Airlift Wing money with its cost-effective 3D printing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Regan Spinner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2022
    Date Posted: 10.03.2022 02:07
    Photo ID: 7446223
    VIRIN: 220927-F-SL051-1088
    Resolution: 5910x4137
    Size: 1.96 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Gen. Derek France Immersion Tour [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Regan Spinner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Tour
    Leadership
    Excellence
    Ramstein
    Immersion

