U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Derek France, Third Air Force commander, and his spouse Amanda France, listen as Tech. Sgt. Christopher Stoller, Hercules Innovation Lab manager, explains some of the programs offered through the HIL at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 27, 2022. The programs were put in place to promote innovation in young Airmen and support the 86th Airlift Wing mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Regan Spinner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.27.2022 Date Posted: 10.03.2022 02:07 Photo ID: 7446229 VIRIN: 220927-F-SL051-1091 Resolution: 5614x4470 Size: 3.64 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maj. Gen. Derek France Immersion Tour [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Regan Spinner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.