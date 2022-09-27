Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. Gen. Derek France Immersion Tour [Image 3 of 5]

    Maj. Gen. Derek France Immersion Tour

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    09.27.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Regan Spinner 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Derek France, Third Air Force commander, listens to 86th Civil Engineer Squadron leadership about their mission during an immersion tour of the 86th Airlift Wing at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 27, 2022. 86 CES Airmen talked about the importance of the base water treatment facility and how the system works. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Regan Spinner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2022
    Date Posted: 10.03.2022 02:07
    Photo ID: 7446225
    VIRIN: 220927-F-SL051-1062
    Resolution: 6571x4540
    Size: 2.75 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Gen. Derek France Immersion Tour [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Regan Spinner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

