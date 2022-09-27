U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Derek France, Third Air Force commander, listens to 86th Civil Engineer Squadron leadership about their mission during an immersion tour of the 86th Airlift Wing at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 27, 2022. 86 CES Airmen talked about the importance of the base water treatment facility and how the system works. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Regan Spinner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.27.2022 Date Posted: 10.03.2022 02:07 Photo ID: 7446225 VIRIN: 220927-F-SL051-1062 Resolution: 6571x4540 Size: 2.75 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maj. Gen. Derek France Immersion Tour [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Regan Spinner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.