FL National Guard continues to assist the citizens of Florida

Avenger Crew Member Spc. Elizabeth Strople, 1-256th Air Defense Artillery (ADA), after providing aid to Susan Williams, she comes back grateful with food for the soldiers who are conducting traffic control for civilians and emergency responders after Hurricane Ian's devastation in Port Charlotte, Fla. Oct. 2, 2022. We have forces operating throughout the state, providing assistance to the areas of greatest need.

Date Taken: 10.02.2022 Location: FL, US