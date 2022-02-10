Avenger Crew Member Spc. Elizabeth Strople, 1-256th Air Defense Artillery (ADA), aids Susan Williams with information on how to reach out to the Red Cross while conducting traffic control for civilians and emergency responders after Hurricane Ian's devastation in Port Charlotte, Fla. Oct. 2, 2022. We have forces operating throughout the state, providing assistance to the areas of greatest need.
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2022 13:23
|Photo ID:
|7445688
|VIRIN:
|221002-A-RK151-258
|Resolution:
|900x1600
|Size:
|132.73 KB
|Location:
|FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FL National Guard continues to assist the citizens of Florida [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Christian Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
