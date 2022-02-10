Avenger Crew Member Spc. Elizabeth Strobel, 1-256th Air Defense Artillery (ADA), conducts traffic control for civilians and emergency responders during Hurricane Ian relief support, Port Charlotte, Fla. Oct. 2, 2022. We have forces operating throughout the state, providing assistance to the areas of greatest need.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.02.2022 Date Posted: 10.02.2022 13:23 Photo ID: 7445686 VIRIN: 221002-A-RK151-099 Resolution: 900x1600 Size: 235.48 KB Location: FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FL National Guard continues to assist the citizens of Florida [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Christian Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.