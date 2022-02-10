Avenger Crew Member Spc. Elizabeth Strople, 1-256th Air Defense Artillery (ADA), aids Susan Williams cross a busy intersection while conducting traffic control for civilians and emergency responders in Port Charlotte, Fla. Oct. 2, 2022. We have forces operating throughout the state, providing assistance to the areas of greatest need.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.02.2022 Date Posted: 10.02.2022 13:23 Photo ID: 7445687 VIRIN: 221002-A-RK151-194 Resolution: 1080x1345 Size: 218.07 KB Location: FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FL National Guard continues to assist the citizens of Florida [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Christian Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.