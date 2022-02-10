Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FL National Guard continues to assist the citizens of Florida [Image 2 of 4]

    FL National Guard continues to assist the citizens of Florida

    FL, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2022

    Photo by Spc. Christian Wilson 

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Avenger Crew Member Spc. Elizabeth Strople, 1-256th Air Defense Artillery (ADA), aids Susan Williams cross a busy intersection while conducting traffic control for civilians and emergency responders in Port Charlotte, Fla. Oct. 2, 2022. We have forces operating throughout the state, providing assistance to the areas of greatest need.

