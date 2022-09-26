USS Tripoli Visits Manila

220927-N-XN177-1067 MANILLIA, Philippines (Sept. 27, 2022) – Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Kairus Pedro, from Kauai, Hawaii, tests the ship’s 1MC announcent system aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) as the ship pulls into Manilla, Philippines for a port visit Sept. 27, 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart)

