220927-N-XN177-1010 MANILLIA, Philippines (Sept. 27, 2022) – U.S. Marines watch as amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) pulls into Manilla, Philippines for a port visit Sept. 27, 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2022 10:57
|Photo ID:
|7445606
|VIRIN:
|220927-N-XN177-1010
|Resolution:
|4861x3241
|Size:
|1.2 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Tripoli Visits Manila [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Peter Burghart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT