USS Tripoli Visits Manila

220927-N-XN177-1020 MANILLIA, Philippines (Sept. 27, 2022) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Donavin Belcher, from Toledo, Ohio, carries the Union Jack on the flight deck prior to morning colors aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) Sept. 27, 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart)

