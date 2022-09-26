USS Tripoli Visits Manila

220927-N-XN177-1064 MANILLIA, Philippines (Sept. 27, 2022) – Amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) pulls into Manilla, Philippines for a port visit Sept. 27, 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart)

