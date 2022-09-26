Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Tripoli Visits Manila [Image 8 of 8]

    USS Tripoli Visits Manila

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    09.26.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Peter Burghart 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    220927-N-XN177-1064 MANILLIA, Philippines (Sept. 27, 2022) – Amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) pulls into Manilla, Philippines for a port visit Sept. 27, 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2022
    Date Posted: 10.02.2022 10:57
    Photo ID: 7445613
    VIRIN: 220927-N-XN177-1064
    Resolution: 5035x3357
    Size: 1.55 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Tripoli Visits Manila [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Peter Burghart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Tripoli Visits Manila
    USS Tripoli Visits Manila
    USS Tripoli Visits Manila
    USS Tripoli Visits Manila
    USS Tripoli Visits Manila
    USS Tripoli Visits Manila
    USS Tripoli Visits Manila
    USS Tripoli Visits Manila

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    31st MEU
    USS Tripoli
    LHA 7
    assault carrier
    VMM-262. HSC-23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT