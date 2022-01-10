Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Best Squad Competition 2022 [Image 8 of 8]

    Army Best Squad Competition 2022

    UNITED STATES

    10.01.2022

    Photo by Spc. Cade Castillo 

    82nd Airborne Division

    U.S. Army SFC. Timothy McCoole, representing U.S. Army Medical Command, performs different tactics and techniques for carrying and loading casualties in the Army's first-ever Best Squad Competition on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Oct. 1, 2022. The Army Best Squad Competition tests soldiers on their individual and collective ability to adapt and overcome challenging scenarios and battle-readiness events that test their physical endurance, technical skills and tactical abilities under stress and extreme fatigue. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Cade Castillo.)

    U.S. Army
    Best Squad Competition
    ArmyBestSquad

