U.S. Army SFC. Timothy McCoole, representing U.S. Army Medical Command, performs different tactics and techniques for carrying and loading casualties in the Army's first-ever Best Squad Competition on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Oct. 1, 2022. The Army Best Squad Competition tests soldiers on their individual and collective ability to adapt and overcome challenging scenarios and battle-readiness events that test their physical endurance, technical skills and tactical abilities under stress and extreme fatigue. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Cade Castillo.)

Date Taken: 10.01.2022 Date Posted: 10.01.2022 Photo ID: 7445230 Army Best Squad Competition 2022 [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Cade Castillo