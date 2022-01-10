U.S. Army SFC. Timothy McCoole, representing U.S. Army Medical Command, performs different tactics and techniques for carrying and loading casualties in the Army's First-ever Best Squad Competition on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Oct. 1, 2022. The “Squad” extends beyond a traditional infantry squad to any small-unit group of Soldiers, connected by a squad leader, who has the most direct impact on their lives. Soldiers never fight alone, the unbreakable bonds forged through shared hardship and unending support for one another are the hallmark of our most successful small units. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Cade Castillo.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.01.2022 Date Posted: 10.01.2022 17:14 Photo ID: 7445228 VIRIN: 221001-A-HK152-1061 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 2.01 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Best Squad Competition [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Cade Castillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.