    Army Best Squad Competition [Image 6 of 8]

    Army Best Squad Competition

    UNITED STATES

    10.01.2022

    Photo by Spc. Cade Castillo 

    82nd Airborne Division

    U.S. Army SFC. Timothy McCoole, representing U.S. Army Medical Command, performs different tactics and techniques for carrying and loading casualties in the Army's First-ever Best Squad Competition on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Oct. 1, 2022. The “Squad” extends beyond a traditional infantry squad to any small-unit group of Soldiers, connected by a squad leader, who has the most direct impact on their lives. Soldiers never fight alone, the unbreakable bonds forged through shared hardship and unending support for one another are the hallmark of our most successful small units. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Cade Castillo.)

