Competitors representing U.S. Army Medical Command low crawl with a casualty during the Army's first-ever Best Squad Competition on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Oct. 1, 2022. The Army Best Squad Competition succeeds the Army Best Warrior Competition and extends the competing element from the individual level to the squad level, as Soldiers never fight alone; the unbreakable bonds forged through shared hardship and unending support for one another are the hallmark of our most successful small units. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Cade Castillo.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.01.2022 Date Posted: 10.01.2022 17:14 Photo ID: 7445227 VIRIN: 221001-A-HK152-1045 Resolution: 5947x3965 Size: 1.86 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Best Squad Competition 2022 [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Cade Castillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.