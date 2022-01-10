Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Best Squad Competition 2022 [Image 5 of 8]

    Army Best Squad Competition 2022

    UNITED STATES

    10.01.2022

    Photo by Spc. Cade Castillo 

    82nd Airborne Division

    Competitors representing U.S. Army Medical Command low crawl with a casualty during the Army's first-ever Best Squad Competition on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Oct. 1, 2022. The Army Best Squad Competition succeeds the Army Best Warrior Competition and extends the competing element from the individual level to the squad level, as Soldiers never fight alone; the unbreakable bonds forged through shared hardship and unending support for one another are the hallmark of our most successful small units. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Cade Castillo.)

    Date Taken: 10.01.2022
    Date Posted: 10.01.2022 17:14
    Photo ID: 7445227
    VIRIN: 221001-A-HK152-1045
    Resolution: 5947x3965
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Best Squad Competition 2022 [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Cade Castillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army
    Best Squad Competition
    ArmyBestSquad

